AT LEAST 5 INJURED IN US-ISRAELI STRIKES ON IRANS PETROCHEMICAL HUBS

At least 5 injured in US-Israeli strikes on Iran's petrochemical hubs

At least five people were wounded in the US-Israeli strikes that targeted Iran's Mahshahr and Bandar Imam special petrochemical zones on Saturday, Iranian media reported.

The strikes also targeted the Fajr, Rejal, and Amir-Kabir petrochemical facilities in Iran's southwestern Khuzestan province, Iran's semi-official Fars News Agency reported, citing a provincial deputy governor for security.

Rescue and fire-fighting teams were dispatched to the scene in Mahshahr, where a "massive explosion" occurred, the outlet noted.

While parts of the Bandar Imam petrochemical site were damaged, no damage was reported on the Amir-Kabir facility.

Shalamcheh border trade terminal in the Khorramshahr county of Khuzestan also came under an airstrike, it added.

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, killing more than 1,340 people to date, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.



