19 operations carried out by Iraqi factions on US bases in region

Iraqi factions announced Saturday that they carried out 19 operations against US bases in the region.

A statement by the group known as the Islamic Resistance in Iraq said the operations were conducted early Saturday, targeting American bases in Iraq and the wider region using missiles and drones.

The group said its armed factions carried out "19 operations over the past 24 hours, using dozens of drones and rockets."

The "resistance" did not specify the exact targets or the outcomes of the attacks.

It came amid escalating military tensions in the region, as a war by the US and Israel against Iran entered day 36.



