Vehicles catch fire in central Israel after Iran fires missiles

Vehicles caught fire in central Israel following missile fire from Iran on Tuesday, Israel's Channel 12 reported.

The damage to vehicles occurred shortly after Israeli forces were deployed to search multiple sites in Bnei Brak, Israel's central Mediterranean coastal plain, in response to a cluster-type missile launched from Iran, according to Channel 12.

Regional escalation has continued since Israel and the US launched an offensive against Iran on Feb. 28, killing more than 1,340 people to date, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and infrastructure damage while disrupting global markets and aviation.



