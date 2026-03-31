Russia mulls imposing fines for using VPN services

The Russian government is considering imposing fines for using VPN services that allow access to websites blocked in Russia, Minister of Digital Development Maksud Shadayev said.

In a statement on the Russian social media platform Max late on Monday, Shadayev said he "categorically" dislikes this possibility but, as head of an executive body, must implement the tasks set before his ministry.

"I know that today's news has stirred up a storm of emotions. It's good that there's now an opportunity to respond to everyone here on Max. First, the Ministry of Digital Development is an executive authority, and we are obliged to implement the tasks set before us. In this case, the task is to reduce the use of VPNs," he said.

Shadayev pointed out that decisions were made to restrict access to a number of foreign platforms, adding that his ministry had long tried to negotiate with them over compliance with legal requirements.

"It was a long, difficult, and ultimately unsuccessful process. Unfortunately. Let me repeat—these were not just some wishes or desires, but requirements of adopted laws. It didn't work out," he stressed.

The minister said he seeks to solve this problem "with minimal consequences and burdens for users."

"The issue of introducing administrative liability for using VPNs was discussed in the chat. That is a blunt-force solution that we categorically dislike. The measures being discussed today are a difficult compromise. Of course, we understand all the consequences, but all other options are far worse," he said.

Shadayev noted that the ministry understands there are many nuances and is ready to seek solutions for these issues while adhering to the overall policy direction.

"I am confident that we will be able to find solutions with your support," he said.

On Monday, Russian mobile operators said the government had demanded that they limit access to prohibited websites.

Additionally, Russian media reported that the government is considering imposing administrative liability for using VPNs, which could result in fines, the exact amounts of which are still being discussed.