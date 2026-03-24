4 Popular Mobilization Forces members injured in western Iraq

Four members of Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) were wounded after one of the movement's headquarters in Al-Anbar province in western Iraq was shelled, Iraqi media reported Monday.

Baghdad Today, citing an unnamed security source, said there was "heavy shelling" of the PMF's Anbar operations command located in the al-Habbaniyah plateau area.

Civil defense and ambulance teams rushed to the site, it said, without providing further details.

Authorities have not commented on the incident.

Last week, the PMF announced the death of three of its members following shelling in Al-Anbar province.

The Popular Mobilization Forces, also known as Hashd al-Shaabi, is an Iraqi state-sponsored umbrella organization established in June 2014 following a religious edict by Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani to confront ISIS (Daesh) and was later integrated into the armed forces by a government decision in 2016.

Recent attacks targeting the group, which have resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries among its members, come amid the ongoing war launched by Israel and the US on Iran since Feb. 28.

Iran has retaliated with repeated drone and missile strikes targeting Israel and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.