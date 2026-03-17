Rubio directs US diplomats to push countries for swift action against Iran

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio directed US diplomats worldwide to press foreign governments to act quickly to reduce Iran's capabilities and those of Iran-aligned groups, citing an "elevated risk of attack," local media reported Monday.

The directive, issued to all diplomatic and consular posts, is part of an "action request" labeled "Elevated Concern of IRGC Activity," referencing Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. The cable instructs US officials to deliver the message "at the highest appropriate level" by March 20.

"With the elevated risk of attack from Iran and its partners and proxies, all governments must move expeditiously to diminish the capabilities of Iran and Iran-aligned terrorist groups from attacking our respective nations and citizens," the cable said.

"We must act while international attention is focused now to end the Iranian campaign of terror in the Middle East and globally. Do not allow this critical movement to pass."

According to the cable, diplomats in countries that have not yet designated the IRGC and Hezbollah as terrorist organizations are directed to encourage their government to "swiftly" do so.

"Such a designation will intensify the pressure on the Iranian regime and limit its ability to sponsor terror activities across the globe that jeopardizes the safety and security of your populations," it said.

Tensions in the Middle East have escalated since the US and Israel launched a large-scale attack on Iran on Feb. 28, killing more than 1,300 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.

A total of 13 US service members have been killed, and about 200 others were injured since the operation began.



