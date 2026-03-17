Jordan’s king arrives in Doha, meets Qatar’s emir amid regional escalation

Jordan's King Abdullah II arrived in Doha on a visit to Qatar on Tuesday, as regional escalation continues to rage amid the ongoing US-Israeli strikes on Iran and retaliatory attacks by Tehran.

A royal court statement said Abdullah was received by Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, without giving further details.

The US and Israel have continued a joint offensive on Iran since Feb. 28, killing so far around 1,300 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.



