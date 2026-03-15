UK may deploy interceptor drones to Middle East: Report

British officials are reportedly considering sending thousands of interceptor drones to the Middle East to counter Iranian Shahed drones, according to a report by the Telegraph newspaper.

The "Octopus" anti-drone systems, currently manufactured in the UK for Ukraine's use against Russia, could be adapted to protect UK forces and allies in the region, it said.

Production of the interceptors has been ramped up to thousands per month.

A defense source told the Telegraph that the UK is exploring how Ukrainian expertise and technology could be leveraged to address the threat posed by Shahed-style drones.

"Ukraine is clearly the first priority for this capability. But beyond that, the axis of aggression between Russia and Iran is clear. Shahed-style drones are a key part of both their arsenals," according to the source.

The potential deployment comes amid criticism from US President Donald Trump and military officials about what they see as a cautious UK response to the Iran conflict. Trump has urged London to contribute ships to the Strait of Hormuz as part of an international effort to ensure safe passage for oil shipments. The UK has said it is considering sending a ship but has not made a final decision.

"As this conflict continues, we should absolutely be looking at how we can bring in Ukrainian expertise and innovation," said the source, adding that the move could benefit UK security and support for Ukraine.





