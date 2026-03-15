Israel warns US it is running low on missile interceptors

Israel has warned the US that it is running critically low on ballistic missile interceptors as the conflict with Iran continues, according to a report by US news website Semafor that was published Saturday, citing unidentified US officials.

The report said Israel informed Washington earlier this week that its supply of long-range missile interceptors has been significantly depleted.

Israel is believed to have entered the war already low on interceptors following last summer's confrontation with Iran, the report said.

Its long-range missile defense systems have been heavily strained by barrages, with CNN previously reporting that Iran had begun adding cluster munitions to some missiles, potentially increasing pressure on Israel's defenses.

One US official told Semafor that Washington had been aware of Israel's limited interceptor capacity for months and had anticipated the situation.

The official added that the US is not facing a similar shortage of missile interceptors.

Regional tensions have surged since the US and Israel launched a joint attack against Iran on Feb. 28. The strikes have so far killed at least 1,300 people in Iran, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Tehran has responded with drone and missile attacks targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.







