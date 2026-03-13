Saudi Arabia intercepts 6 drones in Eastern Province: Defense Ministry

Saudi Arabia intercepted six drones in its Eastern Province, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense said early Friday.

The spokesperson said the drones were detected after entering Saudi airspace and were destroyed before reaching their intended targets.

The Eastern Province is considered one of the most strategically important areas in Saudi Arabia, as it hosts major oil infrastructure and energy facilities, including sites operated by state oil company Saudi Aramco.

The province contains some of the kingdom's largest oil fields and export terminals, making it a critical hub for global energy supplies.

Attacks targeting the area are viewed as highly sensitive due to their potential impact on international oil markets and regional stability.

The interception of the drones comes amid rising tensions between Iran and several countries in the region, with an increase in missile and drone attacks targeting military and strategic facilities across the Middle East.