UAE says it intercepted 13 missiles and 39 drones launched from Iran

The United Arab Emirates said its air defense systems intercepted a barrage of missiles and drones launched from Iran on Wednesday, according to its Defense Ministry.

"UAE air defense systems neutralized six ballistic missiles, seven cruise missiles, and 39 unmanned aerial vehicles launched from Iran," said a ministry statement.

Authorities also reported cumulative figures since the start of the attacks, saying Emirati defense systems have intercepted 268 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles, and 1,514 drones since hostilities began.

According to the statement, the attacks have resulted in six deaths and 131 injuries among people of various nationalities.

US-Israeli attacks on Iran

The escalation follows military strikes launched against Iran on Feb. 28 by Israel and the US, while negotiations between Tehran and Washington were still underway.

Iran responded with retaliatory attacks targeting Israel as well as locations in several regional countries hosting US military bases, including Qatar, the UAE, and Bahrain.

During the US-Israeli strikes, Ali Khamenei, then-Iran's supreme leader, was among numerous senior officials killed.

Iranian authorities say that 1,332 people have been killed in the US-Israeli attacks.