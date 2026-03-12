Trump says Iran 'paying a big price right now'

US President Donald Trump hailed military attacks against Iran on Thursday, saying Tehran is "paying a big price right now."

"The situation with Iran is moving along very rapidly, it's doing very well," Trump said at a Women's History Month event at the White House.

He said the US military is "unsurpassed, there has never been anything like it, nobody's ever seen anything like it."

Trump argued that the military attacks "should have been done during a 47-year period," and called Iran "a nation of terror and hate."

"They're paying a big price right now," he said.