UN coordinator for Lebanon calls for talks with Israel

The United Nations special coordinator for Lebanon on Saturday urged Lebanon and Israel to enter talks to negotiate an end hostilities after the outbreak of a renewed Israel-Hezbollah war.

"As bad as things are today, they are set to get even worse," Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert said.

"Talks between Lebanon and Israel can be the game changer needed to save future generations from going, time and again, through the same nightmare".

In December, Lebanese and Israeli civilian representatives engaged in their first direct talks in decades as part of a meeting of a committee monitoring the November 2024 ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah.

Lebanon was engulfed by the expanding Middle East war on Monday, after Hezbollah fired missiles at Israel to avenge the death of Iranian supreme leader Ali Khamenei in US-Israeli attacks on Iran.