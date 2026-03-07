Trump: US 'Very well' amid ongoing Iran-Israel attacks

President Donald Trump said Friday that US airstrikes against Iran are going "very well," and Tehran's military capabilities have been largely destroyed.

"In Iran, we're doing very well. How would you score it from zero to 10? I said I'd give it a 12 to a 15," Trump told reporters at the White House.

"Their navy is gone. Their communications are gone. Their leaders are gone. Two sets of their leaders are gone. They're down to their third set," he said.

Trump also claimed that Iran's air force had been "wiped out entirely," adding, "Think of it. They had 32 ships. All 32 are at the bottom of the ocean."

The remarks came amid escalating tensions in the Middle East since Feb. 28, when US and Israel began airstrikes on Iran that have killed more than 1,000 people, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, over 150 schoolgirls and senior military officials.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile attacks targeting US-linked sites across the region. A drone strike in Kuwait killed six US service members at a tactical operations center.