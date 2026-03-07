Iran calls demands for its surrender 'absurd'

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian on Saturday rejected calls for surrender, a week after Israel and the United States began large-scale attacks on its military and nuclear facilities and leadership.



"Speculation about the country's possible surrender is absurd, and the enemies can take such dreams to their graves," Pezeshkian said in a video message broadcast on state television.



US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he no longer wanted to conclude an agreement with Iran. Instead, he said, the situation must result in "unconditional surrender."



Pezeshkian also called on his compatriots to put aside all internal differences and stand united against external threats.



"If we have differences, it is better to resolve them among ourselves," he said.



