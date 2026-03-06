NEW WAVE OF EXPLOSIONS HEARD IN IRANS CAPITAL

New wave of explosions heard in Iran's capital

A new wave of consecutive explosions occurred in the Iranian capital Tehran on Friday.

Three explosions occurred in quick succession in the southeastern part of the city, sending smoke rising into the sky and causing panic among the people, an Anadolu correspondent reported.

The development came amid an ongoing Israeli-US offensive on Iran that has reportedly killed more than 1,000 people since Saturday, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and top military officials.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as Gulf countries, which are home to US assets.





