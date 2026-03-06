Italy slams 'unjustifiable missile attack' on Turkey

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni condemned on Friday what she called an "unjustifiable missile attack" against NATO ally Türkiye, after the interception of a ballistic missile launched from Iran.

Meloni "expressed her solidarity and support... in the face of the unjustifiable missile attack" in a phone call with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan about the Middle East war, her office said.

On Wednesday, NATO air defence systems intercepted a ballistic missile launched from Iran and heading towards Turkey.

NATO's assertion that the missile was "targeting" Turkey contradicts a claim by a Turkish official, speaking on condition of anonymity, that it had been "aimed at a base in Greek Cyprus but veered off course".









