News World Italy slams 'unjustifiable missile attack' on Turkey

Italy slams 'unjustifiable missile attack' on Turkey

In a strong show of NATO solidarity, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni officially condemned the recent "unjustifiable missile attack" against Türkiye.

Published March 06,2026
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni condemned on Friday what she called an "unjustifiable missile attack" against NATO ally Türkiye, after the interception of a ballistic missile launched from Iran.

Meloni "expressed her solidarity and support... in the face of the unjustifiable missile attack" in a phone call with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan about the Middle East war, her office said.

On Wednesday, NATO air defence systems intercepted a ballistic missile launched from Iran and heading towards Turkey.

NATO's assertion that the missile was "targeting" Turkey contradicts a claim by a Turkish official, speaking on condition of anonymity, that it had been "aimed at a base in Greek Cyprus but veered off course".