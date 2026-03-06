Italy says US-Israeli strikes on Iran ‘outside international law,’ raises defense alert

Italy's defense minister said the US-Israeli strikes on Iran are "outside international law," as the country raised its national defense protection level amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Guido Crosetto told parliament late Thursday that the operation being conducted by the US and Israel was "outside the rules of international law," warning that the regional situation could further deteriorate.

"The level of national defense protection has been raised to the maximum," Crosetto told lawmakers.

Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani stressed that Italy is not involved in the conflict and urged diplomatic efforts to prevent further escalation.

"Italy is not at war; diplomatic channels should be preferred," Tajani said, warning of a "real risk" that the conflict could expand across the region.

Tajani said around 100,000 Italians are directly or indirectly affected by the crisis in the Middle East, and that their safety remains the government's top priority.

According to the minister, a government task force has handled around 14,000 calls and thousands of emails from Italians in the region, while about 10,000 citizens have been assisted in leaving high-risk areas.

Crosetto said Italy has also adjusted the deployment of its military personnel in the region as a precaution.

Before the escalation, Italy had 2,576 personnel deployed across the Middle East. Some forces have since been repositioned, including movements from Kuwait and Qatar to Saudi Arabia, while troops stationed in Bahrain are being withdrawn.

Italian authorities are also closely monitoring the situation in Lebanon and are prepared to deploy naval assets if evacuations become necessary.

Meanwhile, the Italian Chamber of Deputies approved a government-backed resolution on the Middle East crisis with 179 votes in favor, 100 against and 14 abstentions following the ministers' briefing.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni separately warned of the risk of escalation, saying the conflict could have "totally unpredictable consequences."

She added that any request regarding the use of Italian military bases would be assessed by the government in consultation with parliament.







