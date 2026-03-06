News World Israel says more than 1,600 injured since start of Iran war

The Israeli Health Ministry announced on Friday that hospitals across the country have treated more than 1,600 people since the outbreak of the war with Iran.

DPA WORLD Published March 06,2026

The tally reportedly includes people wounded in rocket attacks, and also those injured while rushing to shelters and individuals treated for anxiety.



In the past 24 hours alone, 140 people were admitted to hospitals following rocket fire, including one person who was seriously injured, the ministry said.



A total of 11 people have been killed in Israel since the start of the war last Saturday.



In Iran, more than 1,200 people have died since Saturday, Iranian media reported, citing a state foundation. Iranian attacks in Gulf states have also caused several fatalities.











