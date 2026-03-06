Iran says it attacked 'US-owned' oil tanker off Kuwait

Iran's armed forces said on Friday they had attacked an oil tanker off the coast of Kuwait.



The vessel, described as being "US-owned," was hit and is on fire, state radio reported, citing the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, which assumes operational command of Iran's armed forces during wartime.



The broadcaster also said that targets in Israel and US positions in Gulf states had again been attacked with advanced missiles.



Among the weapons used was the Khorramshahr-4 missile, which carries a two-ton warhead, according to the report.

