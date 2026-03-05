Qatar evacuates residents near US Embassy as a precaution

Qatar's Interior Ministry said Thursday that authorities have temporarily evacuated residents living near the US Embassy as a precautionary measure.

The ministry said in a statement posted on the US social media company X's platform that the evacuation was being carried out by relevant authorities as a preventive step.

"Suitable accommodation has been provided for them as part of necessary preventive measures," it said.

Officials did not provide further details about the reason for the evacuation or how many residents were affected.

The ministry urged the public to rely on official channels for accurate information.





