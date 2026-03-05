Iran targets bases of Iranian Kurdish opposition groups in northern Iraq

Iran on Wednesday announced that it targeted with three missiles bases of Iranian Kurdish opposition groups located in the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) in Iraq, according to local media.

The semi-official Tasnim News Agency reported that Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters, affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), issued a statement on the strikes against the Kurdish opposition groups.

Earlier, heavy explosions were reported in the village of Zirgwez near Sulaymaniyah, where Iranian Kurdish opposition groups are based.

According to media reports, four explosions were heard in the area where members of the groups live with their families and there were no reported casualties.

Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, warned Kurdish opposition groups that were allegedly planning to cross into Iran from Iraq not to exploit the situation and take action, stating that no tolerance would be shown to them under any circumstances.





