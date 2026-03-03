US Embassy in Jordan announces temporary evacuation over security threat

The US Embassy in Amman, Jordan temporarily evacuated its compound Monday over what it described as a potential security threat.

"Out of an abundance of caution, all personnel at the U.S. Embassy have temporarily departed the Embassy compound due to a threat," it said in a statement posted on the US social media company X's platform.

Jordan's Public Security Directorate issued guidance to residents in the vicinity of the embassy, outlining preventive steps and urging them to remain calm.

Sirens were also heard in multiple governorates across the kingdom.

The move came amid a large-scale US-Israeli attack on Iran that was launched Saturday which killed several senior Iranian leaders, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and top military officials.

In response, Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel as well as Gulf countries that host US assets.





