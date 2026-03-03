Drone attack targets US embassy in Saudi capital

The US Embassy in Saudi Arabia's capital came under a drone attack, the Saudi Defense Ministry said early Tuesday.

In a statement posted on the US social media company X's platform, the ministry's spokesperson said the embassy was struck by two drones, according to initial estimates.

The attack caused a limited fire and minor material damage to the building with no casualties reported, it added.

The development came amid escalating regional tensions triggered by joint US-Israeli military strikes on Iran launched early Saturday, killing several top Iranian leaders, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and top military officials.

Iran has responded with missiles and drones targeting Israel and US military assets across the Gulf.

Meanwhile, the US Embassy in Riyadh issued a security alert announcing a shelter-in-place order for its missions in Riyadh, Jeddah and Dhahran.

"The U.S. Mission to Saudi Arabia has issued a shelter in place notification for Jeddah, Riyadh and Dhahran and is limiting non-essential travel to any military installations in the region-we recommend American citizens in the Kingdom to shelter in place immediately," the embassy said in a statement posted on X.

The embassy said it continues to monitor the regional situation and urged US citizens to maintain a personal safety plan, avoid demonstrations and large gatherings, and follow instructions from local authorities.