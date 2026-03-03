Türkiye calling for de-escalation while monitoring regional, global risks: FM Fidan

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Monday stated that preserving stability in Iran and across the Middle East is critical, warning that the latest US and Israeli strikes on Iran carry the risk of broader regional and even global instability.

"We are making intense efforts to ensure calm and reestablish a climate of peace" and return the parties in the conflict to negotiations, he told reporters during an event for iftar, the fast-breaking meal during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Fidan underlined that although Iran's regional proxy groups have not shown large-scale mobilization so far, limited activity has been observed.

He noted that there is currently no visible internal upheaval in Iran at a level that would point to regime change. However, he described the most negative scenario as a prolonged escalation that could engulf the entire region.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appears to be expanding his objective from neutralizing Iran's military capabilities to potentially targeting the regime itself, said Fidan.

The minimum condition for ending the war would be the degradation of Iran's core military infrastructure, while the maximum scenario could involve regime change, he added.

"Netanyahu, of course, wants the threat posed by Iran to be completely eliminated — both for today and for the future. He used to define the threat as Iran's capabilities. Now he has gone beyond capabilities and is defining the threat as the regime itself. There is an objective of regime change," said Fidan.

- Attacks seen as betrayal of diplomacy

Fidan also noted that Ankara previously worked to delay the outbreak of hostilities through diplomatic engagement, but negotiations were interrupted by renewed military action.

Iranian officials, he said, view the resumption of attacks during talks as a betrayal of diplomacy.

"The interruption of natural gas flow from Iran could pose a significant risk to global energy supply security," he added.

He warned that any disruption in Iranian natural gas exports or instability affecting Gulf energy supplies could create significant global supply shocks.

Particular attention was given to the Strait of Hormuz, as its closure as announced by Iran could trigger serious volatility in international energy and financial markets.

He added that Iran may attempt to raise costs by targeting energy infrastructure in the Gulf, although the broader international reaction remains uncertain.

"Closure of the strait could cause serious volatility in global financial and energy markets," he added.

Fidan stressed that instability linked to the Iran crisis could affect Syria, Iraq, and broader regional security balances.

-Intensified diplomatic contacts

Türkiye has stepped up diplomatic contacts with multiple international actors, Fidan said, affirming communication with representatives from the EU, Germany, France, Gulf states, Oman, and the US.

He stressed that Ankara's consistent message is that the attacks must stop immediately and diplomacy must resume.

He described the current environment as involving multilayered negotiations aimed at preventing further escalation.

Fidan also addressed the consequences for Gaza, stating that broader regional conflict is likely to worsen humanitarian conditions.

He noted that Israel has reportedly restricted entry and exit points, and that key regional actors such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt, and Jordan are increasingly preoccupied with the escalating Iran-related crisis.

Türkiye continues to provide humanitarian assistance and remains open to supporting international peace mechanisms if requested, he noted.

Some 20,000 Turkish citizens, including dual nationals, are currently in Iran, Fidan said, confirming that no Turkish citizens have been injured or killed.

Border crossings remain operational, and Turkish authorities are coordinating closely across relevant institutions.

Airspace closures in parts of the region have caused temporary travel disruptions, particularly affecting citizens returning from the Gulf, he added.

On a possible migration wave from Iran, Fidan said there is currently no such movement, as Iranian authorities are not permitting large-scale departures.

Turkish institutions, including the Interior Ministry and disaster management agencies, have contingency plans in place should the situation change, he added.

Fidan also touched on broader geopolitical issues, including ongoing discussions related to US CAATSA sanctions.

He noted that diplomatic efforts are underway ahead of US political developments.

In addition, he referenced evolving debates within Europe regarding defense autonomy and security architecture, emphasizing that Ankara intends to be involved in any regional security formation affecting its neighborhood.