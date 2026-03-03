Turkish, German foreign ministers discuss ongoing attacks in Middle East

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his German counterpart Johann Wadephul on Tuesday discussed ongoing attacks in the Middle East during a phone call, Turkish diplomatic sources said.

The two foreign ministers discussed efforts to end the ongoing clashes, the sources added.

The ongoing US-Israeli military campaign, launched against Iran on Saturday, has killed several senior Iranian officials, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

In response, Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as several regional countries that are home to US assets, disrupting air travel and energy routes.