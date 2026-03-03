Trump submits war powers notification to Congress over strikes on Iran

US President Donald Trump formally notified Congress on Monday under the War Powers Resolution about military strikes carried out on Feb. 28 against Iran, according to several US media reports.

In a letter addressed to Chuck Grassley, the Senate's president pro tempore, Trump said diplomatic efforts had failed to resolve tensions.

"Despite my Administration's repeated efforts to achieve a diplomatic solution to Iran's malign behavior, the threat to the United States and its allies and partners became untenable," he said in the letter.

"Accordingly, and at my direction, on February 28, 2026, United States forces conducted precision strikes against numerous targets within Iran, including ballistic missile sites, maritime mining capabilities, air defenses and command and control capabilities," he added.

The strikes were carried out to protect US forces in the region and the homeland, ensure the free flow of maritime commerce through the Strait of Hormuz, and act in the collective self-defense of US allies, including Israel, he said.

"It is not possible at this time to know the full scope and duration of military operations that may be necessary," Trump said, adding that US forces "remain postured to take further action, as necessary and appropriate to address further threats and attacks upon the United States or its allies and partners."

The notification comes as Democratic lawmakers and some Republicans are calling for Congress to vote on legislation that would restrict further military action without explicit authorization.

The letter came amid escalating regional tensions triggered by joint US-Israeli military strikes on Iran launched early Saturday, killing several top Iranian leaders, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and top military officials.

Iran has responded with missiles and drones targeting Israel and US military assets across the Gulf.

The attacks came as talks between Washington and Tehran over Iran's nuclear program had been ongoing under Oman's mediation. A new round of talks in Geneva ended on Thursday.