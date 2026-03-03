RUTTE: IRANS NUCLEAR AMBITIONS POSE HUGE THREAT TO EUROPE

News World Rutte: Iran's nuclear ambitions pose 'huge threat' to Europe

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte offered strong backing for the ongoing U.S. and Israeli military campaign against Iran on Tuesday, explicitly warning that Tehran's nuclear and ballistic missile ambitions pose a severe danger far beyond the Middle East.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Tuesday defended US-Israeli strikes on Iran, saying Tehran's nuclear and missile ambitions pose a serious threat beyond the Middle East.



Speaking alongside North Macedonian President Gordana Siljanovska Davkova in Skopje, Rutte said Iran was "close" to acquiring nuclear weapons capability.



That poses "a threat not only to the region," he said, but also "a huge threat to us here in Europe."



Rutte stressed that NATO was not involved in the conflict, despite the US being a NATO ally and Iran retaliating with strikes against military bases of other allies.



In phone calls with leaders of NATO countries over the weekend, Rutte said he sensed broad support within the alliance for efforts to neutralize Iran's nuclear and ballistic missile capabilities.



Rutte refuted reports that US President Donald Trump asked NATO to join its campaign against Iran.



"The president did not ask for NATO to join," Rutte said, adding "that's not true."



"This is clearly a campaign which is led by the US and Israel," Rutte said. "What we are seeing is that many allies are providing key enabling support. That's not being part of the campaign."











