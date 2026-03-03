Restrictions continue in northern Pakistan after deadly anti-US protests over killing of Iran’s Khamenei

Curfew restrictions in northern Pakistan continued on Tuesday following deadly anti-US protests triggered by the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Local officials said a three-day curfew was imposed and the army deployed on Monday after violent clashes erupted between demonstrators and security personnel in the Skardu, Shigar and Gilgit areas of the Gilgit-Baltistan region.

"The situation is now normal and a curfew is still in place," Shabbir Mir, provincial government spokesman, told Anadolu.

At least 25 people, including one security officer, were killed and dozens injured in clashes between protesters and security forces across the country Sunday, prompting authorities to tighten security around the US Embassy and consulates.

According to Mir, at least 13 people, including a security officer, were killed and dozens wounded during confrontations in Gilgit-Baltistan.

In Karachi, the country's commercial hub, 10 people were killed and more than 60 injured during a protest outside the US Consulate.

Two more protesters were killed in the capital, Islamabad, while heading toward the US Embassy.

The provincial Sindh government has suspended several police officers over a security lapse at the US Consulate in Karachi, following mass protests that stormed the diplomatic mission.

Separately, the US Embassy in Pakistan said it had cancelled all visa appointments through Friday, March 6, including at consulates in Lahore and Karachi "due to the current security situation."

On Monday, the US Embassy had said it "temporarily suspended" operations at its Consulate General in Peshawar in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.



The embassy also announced it had limited movement for all US government personnel throughout the country.

Regional tensions escalated Saturday following a joint US-Israeli military campaign against Iran. Strikes killed several senior Iranian officials, including Khamenei.

Tehran responded with drone and missile attacks targeting US-linked sites in Gulf countries, causing multiple fatalities. Six US service members have been killed and many others injured.

The Iranian Red Crescent said the death toll since Saturday from US and Israeli airstrikes has risen to at least 555.



