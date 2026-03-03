Kazakhstan is ready to provide a platform for Middle East negotiations

Kazakhstan does not support any side in the Middle East conflict, Deputy Foreign Minister Alibek Bakayev said Tuesday, underlining the country's readiness to provide a platform for negotiations.

Speaking at a government briefing, Bakayev stressed that Kazakhstan had previously provided such a platform in Almaty for talks on Iran and Syria.

"We have already provided platforms, specifically with regard to Iran-a platform was previously provided in Almaty, which made a significant contribution to resolving this issue. Regarding Syria, we have held over 20 rounds of negotiations between the Syrian authorities and Syrian opposition circles," he said.

"The diplomatic presence of these countries on our platform helped stop the military conflict and bring the conflicting or warring parties to the negotiating table," Bakayev stated, adding that Kazakhstan would carefully consider any request it receives.

He also emphasized that Kazakhstan adheres to a non-interventionist stance and does not support any side in the Middle East conflict.

"Kazakhstan has held, holds, and will continue to hold a position of non-interference in the affairs of third countries. Therefore, in this case, we are not taking sides: neither Iran's side nor the side of the countries that were attacked," he stated.

Bakayev underlined that Kazakhstan maintains the position that military conflicts should be resolved at the diplomatic table.

"We urge and maintain the position that such conflicts must be conducted in accordance with international law, in accordance with the UN Charter," he said.

The Middle East is currently engulfed in a major military confrontation amid coordinated US-Israeli strikes on Iran, which killed several top leaders, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with missile and drone attacks across the region, striking US military assets and energy facilities in at least eight countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar.





