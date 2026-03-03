Israeli military says Iranian missiles hit central Israel

Israel's military ⁠on Tuesday reported ⁠strikes in the Tel Aviv area of ⁠Israel from Iranian missiles.





"Search and rescue forces, together with numerous emergency teams, are currently operating at the ⁠impact ⁠sites in central Israel," the military said. "The circumstances of the impact are under review."







Israel's ambulance service ⁠said it was treating three people at the sites who were lightly injured.





Israeli ⁠police ‌said ‌there were ⁠several ‌impact areas involving munition fragments within ⁠the ⁠Tel Aviv district.







