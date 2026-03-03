Israeli military says Iranian missiles hit central Israel

 Contact Us
As the intense crossfire of the escalating Middle East conflict continues, the Israeli military announced on Tuesday that Iranian missiles have hit multiple locations in the Tel Aviv area.

Published March 03,2026
Israel's military ⁠on Tuesday reported ⁠strikes in the Tel Aviv area of ⁠Israel from Iranian missiles.

"Search and rescue forces, together with numerous emergency teams, are currently operating at the ⁠impact ⁠sites in central Israel," the military said. "The circumstances of the impact are under review."



Israel's ambulance service ⁠said it was treating three people at the sites who were lightly injured.

Israeli ⁠police ‌said ‌there were ⁠several ‌impact areas involving munition fragments within ⁠the ⁠Tel Aviv district.