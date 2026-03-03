Israel says it intercepted two drones from 'direction of Lebanon'

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) early on Tuesday said it had intercepted two drones coming "from the direction of Lebanon."



The military said that, at 4:43 am (0243 GMT) two Uncrewed Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) "crossed into Israeli territory from the direction of Lebanon," without releasing further details.



Earlier, Israel said it was striking sites belonging to the Hezbollah militia in Beirut.



In response to the killing of Iran's supreme leader ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Saturday during a joint US-Israeli attack, Hezbollah fired several rockets at Israel on Sunday night. The Israeli military attacked multiple targets including in the suburbs of the capital, Beirut.



The Lebanese government then declared the "military activities" of Hezbollah, which wields far-reaching influence in Lebanon, illegal.



This shifts the Iran-backed group's status from a tolerated resistance movement by some Lebanese to an illegal militia.



Hezbollah is Iran's most important non-state ally and is considered an extension of Tehran, especially in the fight against their common enemy Israel.