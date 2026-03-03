Indonesia offers to mediate amid escalating Iran conflict

Indonesia's top diplomat told his Iranian counterpart Tuesday that Jakarta is ready to help facilitate mediation amid the escalating conflict involving Iran, the US and Israel.

Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono held a phone call with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi against the backdrop of mounting tensions in the Middle East.

"Indonesia stands ready to play a constructive role in advancing peace, including offering our willingness to facilitate dialogue or mediation, with the common objective of preventing further escalation and stopping the unnecessary loss of innocent lives," Sugiono said on the US social media platform X.

He urged all parties to exercise maximum restraint and pursue immediate de-escalation.

"Respect for international law and the UN Charter must be upheld. Dialogue and diplomacy are the only viable path to regional stability," he added.

On Monday, Araghchi also spoke with Afghanistan's acting Foreign Minister Mullah Amir Khan Muttaqi to discuss the regional situation.

According to a statement from Afghanistan's Foreign Ministry, Muttaqi expressed "deep concern" over developments and condemned US and Israeli attacks on Iran. He also conveyed condolences over the "tragic targeting" of Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Since Saturday, joint US-Israeli strikes have reportedly killed several senior Iranian officials. Tehran has responded with drone and missile attacks targeting US-linked sites in Gulf countries. Six US service members have been killed and several others seriously wounded.

According to the Iranian Red Crescent, the death toll from US and Israeli airstrikes since Saturday has risen to 555.





