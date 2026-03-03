Hezbollah says it struck Israeli bases with rockets and drones

Lebanon's Hezbollah group said it targeted three military bases in northern Israel and the Israeli-occupied Syrian Golan Heights with rockets and drones.

In three separate statements, the group said the attacks were in response to what it described as Tel Aviv's aggression against Lebanon.

Hezbollah said its strikes were "limited to military objectives." It said it launched a series of kamikaze drones at radar sites and control rooms at the Ramat David Air Base in northern Israel.

The group also said it targeted the Meron base, used for surveillance and air operations management in northern Israel, with a swarm of kamikaze drones. It said the attack damaged one of the base's radars and a command building.

In a third operation, Hezbollah said it launched a "large rocket barrage" at the Nafah base, the headquarters of the 210th Bashan Division, in the Golan Heights.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military on the reported attacks.