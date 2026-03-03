Greek Cypriot Administration airport reopens after evacuation following drone attack

Paphos Airport in the Greek Cypriot Administration, which was temporarily evacuated due to a potential security threat, has reopened and resumed normal operations, authorities said Monday.

Administration spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis stressed that the Greek Cypriot Administration "has never been, and is not, a target" following the interception of unmanned aerial drones near the British Akrotiri air force base earlier in the day.

The airport's precautionary closure was part of broader security measures, which included evacuations of the village of Akrotiri and heightened operational readiness across civil defense, police, and military services.

Letymbiotis said the measures were preventive and aimed solely at ensuring the safety of civilians and infrastructure, adding that flights at Paphos Airport have now returned to normal.

The administration confirmed that the drones, believed to have originated from Lebanon, were flying at low altitudes, complicating detection and interception.

Letymbiotis reiterated that the Greek Cypriot Administration is maintaining full operational readiness and close coordination with Greece, Britain, the US, and France.

Greek fighter jets and naval assets, including two frigates and anti-drone systems from Greece, were deployed to support the administration's security measures, he confirmed.

Separately, as the rotating EU Council president, the administration announced the postponement of informal EU ministerial meetings scheduled for this week in the Greek Cypriot capital due to security concerns.

In a statement, the presidency announced that it would postpone informal meetings of the EU European Affairs and culture ministers as many participants were unable to travel to the island due to flight disruptions caused by the security situation.

On Sunday, an Iranian drone crashed into a British Royal Air Force (RAF) base on the island, Greek Cypriot Administration leader Nikos Christodoulides said, causing no major damage or casualties.

The incident occurred after Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the UK had agreed to a US request to use British military bases for "defensive" strikes.





