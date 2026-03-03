GERMANY: ATTACK ON NATO STATES CANT BE RULED OUT AFTER CYPRUS STRIKE

Germany's foreign minister said that an attack on a NATO member state could not be ruled out following a drone strike on a British air base in Cyprus.



"Yes, that danger exists, it cannot be dismissed," Johann Wadephul told public broadcaster ZDF when asked whether NATO countries could be targeted as the conflict involving Iran escalates.



The British air force base at Akrotiri in Cyprus was attacked late Sunday with a drone of the Iranian Shahed type, officials said. Two additional unmanned aerial vehicles were intercepted later in the day, according to government sources.



Cyprus is a member of the European Union but not part of NATO.



The United Kingdom says it is engaged in a defensive military mission in the Middle East against Iran. Germany has also reserved the right to take military defensive measures.



Wadephul said in a separate interview with Deutschlandfunk that he understands this to mean German soldiers defending themselves if attacked.



He stressed again on ZDF that Germany would not participate in any military confrontation. "We are also not making military facilities available for that purpose," he said.



He added that efforts must continue to resolve the conflict with Iran through negotiations.



The United States and Israel launched a large-scale offensive against Iran on Saturday, sparking a regional escalation as Tehran fired missiles at US bases in several Gulf states.

