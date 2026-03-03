Cost asymmetry in Gulf air defense exposes long-term sustainability risks

Gulf countries are facing a growing economic burden as they defend against waves of Iranian drones and missiles, highlighting the widening gap between offensive and defensive costs in modern warfare, amid the ongoing US-Israel offensive on Iran, according to data compiled by Anadolu.

The current wave of strikes comes as Gulf states, which are home to US-linked assets, are targeted in Tehran's retaliatory attacks as the US‑Israel attacks on Iran continue, with US bases hit across Bahrain, Qatar, the UAE, Kuwait, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia.

The combined estimated defense costs for these countries over the past two days have already exceeded $3 billion and could reach well over $5 billion in higher estimates.

The UAE's Defense Ministry said that since Saturday, 174 ballistic missiles launched toward the country have been detected, 161 of which were destroyed. A total of 689 Iranian drones were also detected, with 645 intercepted by the UAE.





- UAE OUTSPENDS IRAN TO INTERCEPT STRIKES

The numbers reveal a stark asymmetry. Iran's estimated expenditure for the strikes is roughly $194-391 million, including $174-348 million on ballistic missiles, $13.8-34.5 million on 689 Shahed drones, and about $6-9 million on cruise missiles.

The cost of the drones is based on estimates of $20,000-50,000 per unit, according to the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).

In contrast, UAE defense costs are significantly higher. Each PAC-3 MSE interceptor used against ballistic missiles costs $3-5 million, according to the Missile Defense Advocacy Alliance.

For ballistic missiles alone, 152 intercepts multiplied by two shots each totals $966 million-$1.61 billion. Drone defense adds further costs: interceptors averaging $500,000-1.5 million per drone killed 506 drones, costing roughly $322.5-967.5 million.

The total UAE expenditure on air defense has been so far estimated at $1.31-2.61 billion, around three to 13 times the amount Iran spent on the attacks. For drones specifically, every $1 Iran spent prompted an estimated $15-35 in UAE defense spending, underscoring the extreme imbalance.





- GULF-WIDE DEFENSE PRESSURES INCREASE

Other than the UAE, Gulf states like Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Jordan, and Bahrain face the same challenge. They all rely on systems such as THAAD or Patriot PAC‑3. The real question is the financial cost of maintaining such high‑tempo defense operations against sustained Iranian missile and drone attacks.

Qatar, which hosts the largest US base in the region, the Al Udeid Air Base, reported intercepting 65 ballistic missiles and 12 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), with the operation estimated to cost between $500 million and $700 million.

Kuwait said its Ali al-Salem Air Base, which hosts the US Air Force, was attacked and the Kuwaiti air defenses neutralized 97 ballistic missiles and 283 drones, with interception costs estimated between $800 million and $1.5 billion. Similarly, Bahrain said it intercepted 45 missiles and nine drones, including Shahed-136 types, at an estimated cost of $337-450 million.

Gulf states have spent over a decade building radar networks, interceptors, and command systems to safeguard key cities, infrastructure, and military sites. Every interceptor fired represents resources that cannot be replaced overnight, leaving the countries with a stockpile that could be rapidly depleted if strikes continue.

The US and Israel launched a large-scale attack on Iran on Saturday, killing several top Iranian leaders, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

In response, Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as regional countries which are home to US assets.





