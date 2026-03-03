China urges secure energy supplies amid airstrikes by US, Israel, Iran

China on Tuesday called for ensuring smooth energy supplies amid the ongoing conflict between the US, Israel and Iran, state media reported.

The "energy security is of great importance to the global economy, and all parties have the responsibility to ensure stable and smooth energy supplies," China's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told reporters in Beijing.

This came as QatarEnergy suspended liquefied natural gas (LNG) production after two of its facilities were hit by drones on Monday and Iran announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

China, the world's second-largest economy, is one of the major importers of Qatari LNG.

Beijing "urges all sides to immediately cease military operations, prevent further escalation of tensions, safeguard the safety of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, and avoid causing greater impacts on the global economy," said Mao.

Tensions are running across the Middle East since Saturday when the US and Israel initiated airstrikes on Iran, killing the country's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, and 786 others.

Tehran responded with drone and missile attacks targeting US-linked sites in Gulf countries, causing multiple fatalities. Six US service members have been killed and many others injured.

Beijing condemned the killing of Khamenei but also urged Tehran to "take seriously the legitimate concerns of neighboring countries," during a phone between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Iranian counterpart Seyed Abbas Araghchi.

Spokeswoman Mao doubled down on China's criticism of the joint US-Israeli military actions, which she said "violate international law and the basic norms of international relations, leading to a sudden escalation of the situation in the Middle East."

On Iran's nuclear program, Mao expressed China's "high concern" and reiterated the call for a "peaceful resolution of the Iranian nuclear issue through dialogue and negotiation."

Beijing "respects" Iran's right to the peaceful use of nuclear energy, she added.





