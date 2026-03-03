Australian troops safe after Iranian drone strike on UAE air base

Australia's Defense Minister Richard Marles confirmed Tuesday that all Australian military personnel are "safe and accounted for" after Iran launched a drone strike on an air base in the United Arab Emirates used by Australian forces, ABC News reported.

The strike targeted Al Minhad Air Base on the first night of escalating regional tensions.

Marles said no Australian personnel were injured in the attack.

The base, located about 40 kilometers (24 miles) outside Dubai, has long served as a key logistical and operational hub for the Australian Defense Force (ADF).

Australian troops have operated from Al Minhad since 2003, although their numbers were significantly reduced following the 2021 withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Around 100 ADF members are currently deployed across several Middle Eastern countries, with most stationed in the UAE, according to the Defense Department.

The incident marks another case of overseas facilities hosting Australian troops coming under attack. In 2019, an Iraqi military base housing more than 300 ADF personnel was struck by rockets while Australian and New Zealand forces were engaged in a joint mission to train Iraqi troops.





