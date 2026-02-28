TRUMP SAYS HES NOT EXACTLY HAPPY WITH IRAN NUCLEAR NEGOTIATIONS

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he is not pleased with the talks held so far with Iran on Tehran's nuclear programme.





"We're not exactly happy with the way they're negotiating," Trump told reporters in Washington, saying Iran "should make a deal. They'd be smart if they made a deal," the US president said.



That must involve Iran's renouncement of the possession and acquisition of nuclear weapons, which Trump said they have refused to do. "We want no nuclear weapons by Iran and they're not saying those golden words," he said.



Hours later, during a visit to the US state of Texas, he also criticized Iran for refusing to halt uranium enrichment. He said the country wanted to "enrich a little bit," despite there being no need, adding: "I say no enrichment, not 20% not 30%," referring to levels Iran says are for civilian purposes.



The president repeated "it'd be nicer" if the United States did not have to use military force "but sometimes you have to do it with." Still a final decision has not yet been made and there were more talks planned, he said ahead of his flight to Texas.











Trump stressed that he would prefer not to use the greatest military in the world and noted that a US strike could pose a risk of a prolonged conflict in the Middle East. "When there's war, there's a risk of anything, both good and bad," he said, adding that he has not yet made a final decision on the way forward.



In mid-February Trump had told reporters that he felt 10 to 15 days would be enough for Iran to make a decision. That would put the timetable at around early March for an expected Iranian decision.



The US and Iran last negotiated with each other on Thursday. They plan to meet again on Monday. According to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, "technical talks" are planned in Vienna. The Austrian capital is home to the headquarters of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).



The negotiations will focus on Iran's controversial nuclear programme. The US wants to prevent the leadership in Tehran from developing nuclear weapons. Iran's government denies any such intentions, but is willing to limit its nuclear programme. In return, Tehran is demanding the lifting of tough economic sanctions.







Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Bussaidi, whose country is mediating between the two sides, expressed hope for a swift agreement. "Peace is within our reach," he wrote on X after a meeting with US Vice President JD Vance, adding that he had briefed Vance on the details of the negotiations.



He said he looked forward to "further and decisive" progress in the coming days.



The foreign minister also said in an interview published on Friday that Iran had agreed to never possess nuclear material for a bomb, describing the pledge as a breakthrough in the Omani-mediated talks.



Speaking to CBS News, al-Bussaidi said that under a potential agreement Iran would commit to accumulating "zero" weapons-grade nuclear material, with "zero stockpiling" and full verification.



If a deal is reached, Iran would grant the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) full access to its nuclear facilities, he said, adding he was confident US inspectors could eventually gain access as well. Issues including stockpiles, verification, inspections, site access and assessment could be addressed within 90 days, he said.



Asked about Iran's missile programme, he said he believed Tehran was "open to discuss everything," despite previous statements from Iran that limits on its missile programme were non-negotiable.



He added that the main points of an agreement could be settled as soon as "tomorrow," with technical details to be resolved with the IAEA. Within three months, everything would be ready, he said.