Top Qatari, Iranian officials stress continued US-Iran talks in call

Top Qatari and Iranian officials discussed the outcome Friday of the third round of negotiations between the US and Iran in Geneva, according to the Qatari Foreign Ministry.

A call between Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi highlighted the importance of sustaining diplomatic engagement between Washington and Tehran, and emphasized the need for talks to continue, it said in a statement.

Al Thani reaffirmed Qatar's support for efforts to reduce regional tensions and promote peaceful solutions, noting that the initiatives would contribute to strengthening regional security and stability.

The ministers also stressed the importance of joint efforts to protect regional populations from the consequences of potential tensions and escalation, while underscoring continued coordination with "brotherly and friendly countries" to resolve disputes through diplomatic means, it added.