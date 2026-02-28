Sirens sound in Jordan, Bahrain after Iranian missile launches

Sirens sounded in Jordan and Bahrain on Saturday after missiles were launched from Iran toward Israel following Israeli and US attacks, officials said.

In Bahrain, the Interior Ministry urged citizens and residents to remain calm and head to the nearest safe place after sirens were activated across the country.

The ministry also called on the public to use main roads only when necessary to maintain public safety and allow authorities to operate efficiently.

While Israel launched operation 'Lion's Roar' against Iran early Saturday, President Donald Trump later said the US had also launched "major combat operations" against the "Iranian regime."