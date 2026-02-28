Iraq closes airspace after Israeli attack on Iran

Iraq closed its airspace on Saturday following the US and Israel's attack on Iran, the Transport Ministry said.

The Iraqi News Agency quoted ministry spokesperson Maytham Al-Safi as saying the closure was announced after all civilian air traffic had been cleared from Iraqi skies.

Israel launched the attack early Saturday under the name "Lion's Roar," declaring a "special and immediate" state of emergency across the country.

US President Donald Trump also confirmed "major combat operations" in Iran aimed at defending the American people by "eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime."



