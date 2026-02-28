Iran says it targeted US military in Qatar, Kuwait, UAE and Bahrain

The Iranian military says it launched attacks on four US military sites in Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates in retaliation for joint US-Israeli strikes across Iran.



Targets included Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait, Al Dhafra Air Base in the United Arab Emirates, as well as the US naval fleet in Bahrain, according to Iran's Fars news agency.



The US and Israel began hitting sites across Iran on Saturday, including on the capital Tehran, as the tensions between the countries exploded into open conflict.



A wave of missiles were also launched by Iranian forces towards Israel.

