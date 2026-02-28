Iran preparing ‘harsh response’ to Israel: State TV

Iran is preparing a "harsh response" to Israel, state television said Saturday, after Israeli strikes on the country.

In a brief statement posted on its Telegram account, the broadcaster said: "Iran is preparing a harsh response to Israel."

Israel launched a "preemptive" attack against Iran early Saturday under the name "Lion's Roar," declaring a "special and immediate" state of emergency across the country.

US President Donald Trump later said his forces launched "major combat operations" in Iran aimed at "protecting the American people by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime."