2 killed in strike on Iraq’s Babil amid US-Israel-Iran confrontation

Two people were killed and three others injured in a strike targeting the Jurf al-Nasr area in Iraq's Babil province, the Iraqi army said Saturday.

Iraqi media reported that a missile strike hit a site belonging to the Popular Mobilization Forces.

Separately, Iraq's Foreign Ministry said Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi informed his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein that Tehran would continue defending itself and that its response would target US military bases in the region in line with Iran's right to self-defense.



