‘It would be fine if they took it all”: US envoy says

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee argued that Israel has a biblical right to the land stretching from the Nile to the Euphrates rivers, saying, "It would be fine if they (Israel) took it all," on a podcast released Friday.

Huckabee made the remarks in an interview with US journalist Tucker Carlson, during which he defended Israel's actions in the Gaza Strip and voiced support for the concept

After Huckabee claimed Israel had a divine right to vast portions of the Middle East, Carlson asked him to clarify "what land are you talking about?" Interpretations of the biblical phrase "river of Egypt" vary, with some scholars identifying it as a riverbed in the Sinai Peninsula and others as the Nile.

"It would be fine if they took it all," Huckabee replied, referring to Israel's biblical right to the territory stretching from the Nile River to the Euphrates.

"But I don't think that's what we're talking about here today. … They don't want to take it over, they're not asking to take it over," he said.

Huckabee said Israel is referring to the territory where the State of Israel currently exists and seeks to live in peace, emphasizing that Israel is not attempting to take control of Jordan, Syria, Iraq or any other country, but wants to safeguard its population.

Defends Israel's nuclear capabilities, cites Iran as threat

Carlson brought up allegations that Israel developed its nuclear program using stolen US materials. Huckabee did not deny that Israel has nuclear capabilities.

When Carlson said, "I don't want anyone to have a bomb, including Israel. I don't know why we're okay with Israel having nuclear weapons ... It's mass murder," Huckabee argued that Iran poses a genuine threat because of its nuclear ambitions and long-standing anti-American rhetoric, maintaining that deterrence helps preserve peace rather than provoke conflict.

"What are the costs if they were to get a nuclear bomb? They've said for 47 years, 'Death to America.' They've targeted us. They've targeted President Trump specifically," he said.