Modi calls for 'strong' data governance, cautions against misinformation

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday underscored the need for strong data governance, while cautioning against misinformation, as he met CEOs and founders of 16 AI and deep-tech startups during the ongoing AI summit in New Delhi.



The startups participating in the roundtable are tackling population-scale challenges across key sectors, a statement by Modi's office said, adding that together they "reflect an ecosystem addressing local needs while building global leadership in AI-driven innovation."



Modi underscored the "need for strong data governance, cautioned against misinformation, and urged the development of solutions tailored to India's needs," the statement said.



The prime minister discussed the potential of harnessing AI technology in various sectors such as agriculture and environmental protection, including monitoring crop productivity and fertilizer usage to safeguard soil health.



Modi also called for expanding AI tools for "higher education in mother tongue."



Over 20 heads of state, and 500 global AI leaders were expected to gather in New Delhi for AI Impact Summit 2026 on Feb. 16-20.



Meanwhile, the External Affairs Ministry said Modi also held bilateral discussions with the presidents of Sri Lanka and of Slovakia.



"We took stock of the progress in India-Sri Lanka relations in recent times. We also discussed avenues of cooperation in areas such as energy, connectivity, infrastructure, healthcare, skilling, culture, blue economy and more," Modi wrote on US social media company X after his meeting with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.



In a separate meeting with UN chief Antonio Guterres, Modi said they talked about "making AI all inclusive and how the UN can play a constructive role in this regard."



"Reiterated India's support towards any effort aimed at harnessing AI for a better planet. We also exchanged perspectives on UN reforms, especially giving greater voice to the Global South," he added.