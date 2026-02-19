US president convenes senior advisors to review Iran strategy

US President Donald Trump met with top White House advisers to assess recent developments involving Iran and consider potential next steps, including diplomatic negotiations and military options, according to a report by Axios.

Citing two US officials, the outlet said the gathering on Wednesday included Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, senior adviser Jared Kushner, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other high-ranking officials. Trump was briefed on this week's nuclear discussions held with Iranian representatives in Geneva and reviewed possible options moving forward.

Officials reportedly cautioned that any US military action targeting Iran could escalate beyond a limited strike and potentially evolve into a broader and prolonged conflict. The assessment contrasts with a more contained operation conducted in Venezuela in January.

Separately, CNN reported that US forces are prepared for a potential strike against Iran in the coming days, though Trump has not yet made a final decision. Officials have told the White House that US forces could be in position to launch a strike as early as this weekend, following a notable increase in air and naval deployments to the Middle East in recent days.

One source told CNN that Trump has privately expressed mixed views about military action and has sought input from advisers and allies on the most appropriate path forward.

The president also received updates on negotiations related to the Russia-Ukraine war and a Gaza peace board meeting scheduled for Wednesday in Washington DC.



