Russian asylum seekers top South Korea’s list for 3rd straight year

Russian nationals accounted for the largest share of asylum seekers in South Korea for the third consecutive year in 2025, according to data released by the Justice Ministry on Wednesday.

A total of 2,026 Russians applied for refugee status last year, representing 13.8% of the 14,626 applicants, Yonhap News reported, citing the ministry data.

Russians were followed by 1,462 applicants from India and 1,216 from Kazakhstan.

Although the figure marks a sharp decline from 4,546 Russian applicants in 2024, Russians have remained the top nationality among asylum seekers since 2023.

That year saw a surge to 5,750 applications—a fivefold increase from 2022.

A ministry official said the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and conscription efforts are believed to have influenced Russian applications.

However, no Russian applicants were granted refugee status in 2025.

South Korea recognized 135 refugees last year, including 75 from Myanmar.

Since signing the UN Refugee Convention in 1992 and beginning asylum registrations in 1994, the country has granted refugee status to 1,679 people, with an overall recognition rate of 2.7%, the ministry said.



